Make it tonight: Fancy toast
Toasts piled with layers of flavour aren’t just trendy on Instagram - they're a great meal with flavour combinations limited only by your imagination.
Ready in 15 minutes
Prep time: 5 – 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes: 1 serving each
Favourite combinations:
• Cinnamon raisin bread with peanut butter, slices of banana, drizzle of honey and sprinkled with coconut
• Sourdough bread with avocado mashed with lemon juice and salt topped with hard boiled egg slices, sprinkled with fresh basil and salt
• Country wheat bread with ricotta cheese mixed with lemon zest and honey topped with sliced strawberries and fresh mint
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
