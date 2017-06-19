Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Fancy toast

Toasts piled with layers of flavour aren’t just trendy on Instagram - they're a great meal with flavour combinations limited only by your imagination.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 15 minutes
Prep time: 5 – 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes: 1 serving each

Favourite combinations:
• Cinnamon raisin bread with peanut butter, slices of banana, drizzle of honey and sprinkled with coconut

• Sourdough bread with avocado mashed with lemon juice and salt topped with hard boiled egg slices, sprinkled with fresh basil and salt

• Country wheat bread with ricotta cheese mixed with lemon zest and honey topped with sliced strawberries and fresh mint

