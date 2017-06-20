Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
The salty goodness of prosciutto is the perfect pairing for the earthy and mild flavour of the spears.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
• 1 bunch asparagus, tough ends snapped off
• ½ lb. thinly sliced prosciutto
• olive oil
• 1 Tbsp shaved Asiago cheese
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400. In a bowl, drizzle asparagus with oil and, using your hands, thoroughly coat spears.
2. Wrap each spear, around the stalk, with a piece of prosciutto. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Continue until all spears are wrapped.
3. Place baking sheet into oven and bake until asparagus is tender crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes depending on the thickness of your asparagus. Serve with cheese sprinkled over top.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
