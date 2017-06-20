Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

The salty goodness of prosciutto is the perfect pairing for the earthy and mild flavour of the spears.

These are an easy and elegant way to serve asparagus.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

• 1 bunch asparagus, tough ends snapped off
• ½ lb. thinly sliced prosciutto
• olive oil
• 1 Tbsp shaved Asiago cheese


Directions
1.  Preheat the oven to 400. In a bowl, drizzle asparagus with oil and, using your hands, thoroughly coat spears.

2. Wrap each spear, around the stalk, with a piece of prosciutto. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Continue until all spears are wrapped.

3. Place baking sheet into oven and bake until asparagus is tender crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes depending on the thickness of your asparagus. Serve with cheese sprinkled over top.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

