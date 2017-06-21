Easy, breezy vegetarian skillet lasagna recipe
Move over fussy lasagna! This recipe comes together in one pan and is every bit as satisfying with its cheesy goodness as your mom’s Sunday afternoon version.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- salt and pepper
- 6 to 8 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 x 19 oz can of tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 8 oz (250 grams) of dried pasta like farfalle
- 1 cup grated mozzarella
- 1 cup ricotta
- small handful of fresh basil
Directions
1. Warm up olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and allow to soften, about 3 minutes. Toss in zucchini and mushrooms and oregano. Stir occasionally 3 to 5 minutes until vegetables start to soften. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Add canned tomatoes and break them up with a spoon. Pour in water. Stir everything together and bring to a simmer.
3. Pour pasta into sauce and make sure it is mostly submerged. Allow pasta to simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t stick to the bottom.
4. When the pasta is just about cooked, stir in mozzarella. Spoon ricotta over top. Cover the skillet for about 3 minutes to allow cheese to warm and soften. Sprinkle fresh basil before serving.
For more great recipes go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
