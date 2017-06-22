No-bake banana and dark chocolate pops
This no-bake treat has the peanut butter and chocolate combo everyone loves and banana, so we can call them healthy, right?
A
A
Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Makes: about a dozen pops
Ingredients
- 1 banana, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 1/2 oz. dark chocolate, melted
- 2 Tbsp all natural peanut butter
- 12 popsicle or lollipop sticks
Directions
1. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Scoop peanut butter into a sandwich bag. Roll peanut butter to bottom corner of the bag and then, using a scissor, snip off a small corner to create a piping bag.
2. Gently push popsicle or lollipop stick into bottom of a banana slice, halfway into the piece. Repeat until all slices are on sticks.
3. Meanwhile, melt chocolate using a double boiler or a small saucepan with a couple of inches of water over medium heat until it simmers. Place a bowl over the pan but don’t allow the bottom to touch the water. Melt chocolate in the bowl over the water.
4. Pipe peanut butter onto the face of a banana slice until its surface is covered. Keeping the banana horizontal and using a tablespoon, drizzle chocolate over the banana slice until it drips down and covers the sides.
Place the pop on baking sheet and repeat until all slices are completed. Put the baking sheet in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to set the chocolate. Serve with a tall glass of milk and try to eat just one. Store in an airtight container in the freezer.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
