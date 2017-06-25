Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Rosemary Scones

Warm these up before topping them with a bit more butter to unleash their heavenly scent.

Herbs and spices meld in these sweet scones.

Ready in 1 hour, 10 minutes
Prep time: 50 minutes
Baking time: 20 minutes
Makes 8 scones

Ingredients

  • 2 cups spelt flour
  • 1 Tbsp light or dark brown sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 tsp chopped, fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 cup frozen butter
  • 1/2 cup sweet potato puree
  • 1/2 cup of buttermilk, plus extra

Directions

1. Place butter in the freezer for at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper that is lightly dusted with flour.

2. In mixing bowl, whisk the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and the chopped rosemary.

3. With a box grater, grate chilled butter into small pieces. Toss into dry ingredients, using your hands. Use a light touch and toss until you have a crumb texture.

4. In a separate bowl, mix sweet potato purée, buttermilk and maple syrup. Add to flour mixture and blend until the dough comes together. Do not overmix.

5. Turn dough out onto the floured baking sheet and gently knead five times and then pat into a circle about 7” wide and 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick. Score the top so you have 8 pieces of “pie”. Brush dough with buttermilk.

6. Place baking sheet into oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until scones are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before slicing along the score marks.

For more great recipes go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

