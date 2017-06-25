Make it tonight: Rosemary Scones
Warm these up before topping them with a bit more butter to unleash their heavenly scent.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 1 hour, 10 minutes
Prep time: 50 minutes
Baking time: 20 minutes
Makes 8 scones
Ingredients
- 2 cups spelt flour
- 1 Tbsp light or dark brown sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1 tsp chopped, fresh rosemary
- 1/2 cup frozen butter
- 1/2 cup sweet potato puree
- 1/2 cup of buttermilk, plus extra
Directions
1. Place butter in the freezer for at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper that is lightly dusted with flour.
2. In mixing bowl, whisk the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and the chopped rosemary.
3. With a box grater, grate chilled butter into small pieces. Toss into dry ingredients, using your hands. Use a light touch and toss until you have a crumb texture.
4. In a separate bowl, mix sweet potato purée, buttermilk and maple syrup. Add to flour mixture and blend until the dough comes together. Do not overmix.
5. Turn dough out onto the floured baking sheet and gently knead five times and then pat into a circle about 7” wide and 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick. Score the top so you have 8 pieces of “pie”. Brush dough with buttermilk.
6. Place baking sheet into oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until scones are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before slicing along the score marks.
For more great recipes go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.