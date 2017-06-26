Fresh Tomato Spaghetti
This summer dinner couldn’t be easier. The only rule is you have to use tomatoes of as many different colours as possible.
Ready in 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 500 g package spaghetti
- 3 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 2 cups fresh tomatoes, washed and chopped
- 1 bunch of arugula, washed and rough chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Put a big pot of well-salted water on to boil.
2. In a sauté pan, bring the olive oil to low-medium heat.
3. Add minced garlic and allow to cook but not brown. You’re just taking the bite out of it so it’s only going to take a couple of minutes. Take the pan off the heat.
4. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Scoop out a cup of water from the pot before draining (this is a good habit to get into, btw). The starchy water is a great way to loosen up a too-thick sauce, plus it adds a certain slickness to your pastas.
5. Drain your noodles well before tossing them back in the pot. Add the garlic-infused oil and vinegar and toss well until all of the spaghetti is well coated. Now add your tomatoes and toss again. Pour in your cooking liquid, bit by bit, until your sauce is the desired consistency (you may not need much).
6. Throw in the arugula and give it another good mix so there are pieces of green throughout. Taste before adding a bit of salt and pepper.
