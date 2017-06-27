Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Kale Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese and Blueberries

This salad may be packed with super foods, but the sweet berries and creamy cheese make it feel like a cheat meal.

This makes a great and healthy summer meal.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 small head of kale
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup pecans, roughly chopped
  • Salad dressing
  • 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Season chicken with a pinch of salt and pepper. Grill breasts on the barbecue or a grill pan for about 5 minutes a side until they are cooked through. Set aside.

2. Wash kale and use a sharp knife to cut out the rib of each leaf. Slice the leaves horizontally into ribbons. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil, toss, then massage leaves for a minute or two.

3. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Toss the chicken, berries and pecans in with the kale. Pour a small amount of salad dressing over and toss. Crumble the goat cheese over the salad. Place the extra dressing on the table for anyone who would like a little more on their salad.

For more great recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com

