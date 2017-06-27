Kale Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese and Blueberries
This salad may be packed with super foods, but the sweet berries and creamy cheese make it feel like a cheat meal.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 small head of kale
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup pecans, roughly chopped
- Salad dressing
- 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Season chicken with a pinch of salt and pepper. Grill breasts on the barbecue or a grill pan for about 5 minutes a side until they are cooked through. Set aside.
2. Wash kale and use a sharp knife to cut out the rib of each leaf. Slice the leaves horizontally into ribbons. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil, toss, then massage leaves for a minute or two.
3. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Toss the chicken, berries and pecans in with the kale. Pour a small amount of salad dressing over and toss. Crumble the goat cheese over the salad. Place the extra dressing on the table for anyone who would like a little more on their salad.
For more great recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Gail Vaz-Ozlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.