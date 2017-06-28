Make it tonight: Mini Lamb Burgers
They may be tiny but these little burgers pack major Greek-inspired flavour.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes 6 to 8 burgers
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground lamb
- 1/4 cup red onion, finely minced
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp dried oregano (or 2 tsp fresh)
- 1 tsp cumin
- salt and pepper
- mini pitas
- lettuce leaves, washed and torn
- tomatoes, sliced
- 1/2 English cucumber, seeded and finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp fresh mint, finely chopped
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a large bowl, mix together lamb, onion, parsley, oregano, cumin and salt and pepper until well combined. Cover and place in the fridge while you make your tzatzki-ish sauce.
2. In a medium-sized bowl, mix cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, mint, garlic and salt and pepper together and let sit in the fridge to get the best flavour.
3. Form meat into about 8 or 9 small patties. Place them on a clean plate.
4. Heat grill or pan to medium, medium/high heat. If using a pan, add a bit of vegetable oil. Cook burgers 5 minutes on each side until internal temperature is 160 degrees. Work in batches.
5. Cut each pita in half and tuck in a lamb patty, some lettuce, tomato and a dollop of the tzatziki-ish sauce. Serve up.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
