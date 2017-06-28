Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Mini Lamb Burgers

They may be tiny but these little burgers pack major Greek-inspired flavour.

Enjoy a taste of Greece with these delectable little burgers.

Maya Visnyei

Enjoy a taste of Greece with these delectable little burgers.

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes 6 to 8 burgers

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground lamb
  • 1/4 cup red onion, finely minced
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tsp dried oregano (or 2 tsp fresh)
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • salt and pepper
  • mini pitas
  • lettuce leaves, washed and torn
  • tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 English cucumber, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp fresh mint, finely chopped
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced
  • salt and pepper to taste


Directions

1. In a large bowl, mix together lamb, onion, parsley, oregano, cumin and salt and pepper until well combined. Cover and place in the fridge while you make your tzatzki-ish sauce.
2. In a medium-sized bowl, mix cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, mint, garlic and salt and pepper together and let sit in the fridge to get the best flavour.
3. Form meat into about 8 or 9 small patties. Place them on a clean plate.
4. Heat grill or pan to medium, medium/high heat. If using a pan, add a bit of vegetable oil. Cook burgers 5 minutes on each side until internal temperature is 160 degrees. Work in batches.
5. Cut each pita in half and tuck in a lamb patty, some lettuce, tomato and a dollop of the tzatziki-ish sauce. Serve up.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...