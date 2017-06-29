Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Refreshing watermelon pizza

Keep things cool and almost sugar free with the juicy fruit pizza.

This slice of pizza is all healthy and sweet.

Maya Visnyei

Maya Visnyei

This slice of pizza is all healthy and sweet.

Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 medium watermelon, cut into 4 discs
  • 2 cups Greek-style yogurt
  • fresh blueberries
  • fresh strawberries
  • fresh raspberries
  • fresh mint
  • maple syrup

Directions

1. Carefully slice watermelon into discs about 1-inch thick. Then cut each disc into 4 slices, pizza-style. Arrange watermelon slices on a plate.

2. Spread the yogurt evenly across the meat of the melon. Sprinkle with blueberries, slices of strawberries, raspberries and fresh mint. Drizzle with maple syrup.

For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

