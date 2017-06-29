Make it tonight: Refreshing watermelon pizza
Keep things cool and almost sugar free with the juicy fruit pizza.
Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 medium watermelon, cut into 4 discs
- 2 cups Greek-style yogurt
- fresh blueberries
- fresh strawberries
- fresh raspberries
- fresh mint
- maple syrup
Directions
1. Carefully slice watermelon into discs about 1-inch thick. Then cut each disc into 4 slices, pizza-style. Arrange watermelon slices on a plate.
2. Spread the yogurt evenly across the meat of the melon. Sprinkle with blueberries, slices of strawberries, raspberries and fresh mint. Drizzle with maple syrup.
For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
