Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Satisfying peanut butter and jelly smoothie

This is like your childhood in a glass but only better because you don’t have to worry about cutting off the crusts.

Like comfort in a glass, this PB&J-flavoured smoothie is healthy, too.

Maya Visnyei

Like comfort in a glass, this PB&J-flavoured smoothie is healthy, too.

Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 cup Greek style plain yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp peanut butter
  • 2 dates, pitted
  • 1 cup coconut milk beverage
  • 1 Tbsp unsweetened flaked coconut

Directions

1. Drop all the ingredients into your blender and blitz until smooth.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...