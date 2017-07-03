Make it today: Satisfying peanut butter and jelly smoothie
This is like your childhood in a glass but only better because you don’t have to worry about cutting off the crusts.
Ready in 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen blueberries
- 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
- 1/2 cup Greek style plain yogurt
- 2 Tbsp peanut butter
- 2 dates, pitted
- 1 cup coconut milk beverage
- 1 Tbsp unsweetened flaked coconut
Directions
1. Drop all the ingredients into your blender and blitz until smooth.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
