Super-simple watermelon cupcakes

1. Cut watermelon into thick slices — about 2 or 3 inches.

Place the slice flat or a cutting board and use a thin-rimmed water glass to press into it.

Continue until you have six cupcakes.



2. Put them in the fridge to chill.



3. Pour the whipping cream into a medium bowl and use an electric mixer until it’s light and fluffy.



4. Place each watermelon round on a small plate.



5. Top the cupcakes with a generous dollop of whipped cream and garnish with fresh berries.



