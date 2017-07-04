Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Super-simple watermelon cupcakes

Who needs cake when you have whip cream and the season’s most iconic fruit. Did we also mention no baking required?

These cupcakes are all fruit and no guilt.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes 6 cupcakes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 to 1/2 of a large-ish watermelon
  • 250 ml whipping cream
  • berries for garnish

Directions

1.  Cut watermelon into thick slices — about 2 or 3 inches.
Place the slice flat or a cutting board and use a thin-rimmed water glass to press into it.
Continue until you have six cupcakes.

2.  Put them in the fridge to chill.

3.  Pour the whipping cream into a medium bowl and use an electric mixer until it’s light and fluffy.

4.  Place each watermelon round on a small plate.

5.  Top the cupcakes with a generous dollop of whipped cream and garnish with fresh berries.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

