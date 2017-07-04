Super-simple watermelon cupcakes
Who needs cake when you have whip cream and the season’s most iconic fruit. Did we also mention no baking required?
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes 6 cupcakes
Ingredients
- 1/4 to 1/2 of a large-ish watermelon
- 250 ml whipping cream
- berries for garnish
Directions
1. Cut watermelon into thick slices — about 2 or 3 inches.
Place the slice flat or a cutting board and use a thin-rimmed water glass to press into it.
Continue until you have six cupcakes.
2. Put them in the fridge to chill.
3. Pour the whipping cream into a medium bowl and use an electric mixer until it’s light and fluffy.
4. Place each watermelon round on a small plate.
5. Top the cupcakes with a generous dollop of whipped cream and garnish with fresh berries.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.