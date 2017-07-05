Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Simple vegetable couscous

This simple summer salad is all you really need with burgers thanks to fresh vegetables as well as some heft from the couscous.

This healthy and refreshing salad is pretty as well.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 package couscous, cooked according to package directions
  • 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
  • 1 cup diced cucumber
  • 1/4 diced green onion
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/3 cup basil, finely chopped

Dressing

  • 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Directions
1. Cook couscous according to directions. Pour into a large mixing bowl and stir in cucumber, green onion, red bell pepper and feta.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, rice wine vinegar, lime juice and honey.

3. Sprinkle in the salt and stir. Pour dressing over salad and mix to coat couscous. Sprinkle with basil. Serve immediately or chill for one hour and serve cold.

For more meal ideas, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

