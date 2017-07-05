Make it today: Simple vegetable couscous
This simple summer salad is all you really need with burgers thanks to fresh vegetables as well as some heft from the couscous.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 package couscous, cooked according to package directions
- 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1/4 diced green onion
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/3 cup basil, finely chopped
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1/4 tsp salt
Directions
1. Cook couscous according to directions. Pour into a large mixing bowl and stir in cucumber, green onion, red bell pepper and feta.
2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, rice wine vinegar, lime juice and honey.
3. Sprinkle in the salt and stir. Pour dressing over salad and mix to coat couscous. Sprinkle with basil. Serve immediately or chill for one hour and serve cold.
