Make it today: Spaghetti with pancetta and spinach

Directions

1. Bring a pot of heavily salted water (it should taste like the ocean) to boil and add pasta; cook according to package directions.



2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and then add a tablespoon of oil. Add garlic and cook for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Add pancetta and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Adjust the heat to low and then stir in the spinach and allow it to wilt.



3. Once pasta is done, add to the pan with spinach along with the remaining oil and stir. Sprinkle pasta with asiago cheese. Remove pasta from heat and serve.