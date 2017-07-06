Make it today: Spaghetti with pancetta and spinach
The summer season requires snappy but satisfying meals so we like to lean on pastas with fresh ingredients. We also like to lean on ice cream.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 250g spaghetti
- 1/3 cup oil, divided
- 1 clove garlic
- 1/2 cup diced pancetta
- 5 oz. fresh spinach
- 1 cup fresh shaved Asiago cheese
Directions
1. Bring a pot of heavily salted water (it should taste like the ocean) to boil and add pasta; cook according to package directions.
2. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and then add a tablespoon of oil. Add garlic and cook for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Add pancetta and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Adjust the heat to low and then stir in the spinach and allow it to wilt.
3. Once pasta is done, add to the pan with spinach along with the remaining oil and stir. Sprinkle pasta with asiago cheese. Remove pasta from heat and serve.
