Make it today: Almond joy smoothie
This sweet, creamy smoothie is happiness in a glass. Since it’s also packed with calcium and protein, what’s not to love?
Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 2 minutes
Whiz time: 3 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup Greek style yogurt
- 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 1/4 cups chocolate soy milk
- 3/4 cup almond butter
Directions
1. Throw the yogurt, coconut, soy milk and almond butter in the blender and whiz until mixed. Pour, serve and go.
