Make it today: Almond joy smoothie

This sweet, creamy smoothie is happiness in a glass. Since it’s also packed with calcium and protein, what’s not to love?

Start your day off with a sweet smoothie.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 2 minutes
Whiz time: 3 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup Greek style yogurt
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 1/4 cups chocolate soy milk
  • 3/4 cup almond butter

Directions

1. Throw the yogurt, coconut, soy milk and almond butter in the blender and whiz until mixed. Pour, serve and go.

For more meal ideas, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com.

