Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad

1. Fill skillet with water and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Place chicken breasts in water and cook 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and place on a clean plate. Use two forks to shred the chicken.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. In a large serving bowl, toss together vegetables and chicken. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss again.

3. Serve salad in bowls and garnish with cilantro and chopped peanuts.