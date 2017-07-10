Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad
You know those meals you have to stop yourself from making more than once a week? That’s what this fresh and hearty salad is for us.
Ready in 22 minutes
Prep time: 10
Cook time: 12
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts
- 1/4 - 1/2 head of purple cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/4 - 1/2 head of green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 2 spring onions, sliced
- handful cilantro, chopped
- 1/3 cup peanuts, chopped (optional)
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp sriracha
- 1 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 1 tsp sugar
Directions
1. Fill skillet with water and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Place chicken breasts in water and cook 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and place on a clean plate. Use two forks to shred the chicken.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients. In a large serving bowl, toss together vegetables and chicken. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss again.
3. Serve salad in bowls and garnish with cilantro and chopped peanuts.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
