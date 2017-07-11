Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Add crunch to a summer picnic with this fish sammie recipe

We love the crunchy coating, but it’s the spicy mayo that we’re totally addicted to.

Add crunch to a summer picnic with this sandwich.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 15 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 Tilapia filets
  • 1/4 cup corn meal
  • salt and pepper
  • 1/4 tsp chili powder
  • 1 Tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 4 buns
  • 4 romaine leaves, chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 cup mayonaise
  • 1 Tbsp ketchup
  • 3 tsp Sriracha


Directions
1. Spread corn meal on a plate and toss in salt and pepper, chili powder and parsley until it’s combined. Spread mixture on a plate. Press fish into corn meal and repeat on the other side.

2. In a good-sized pan, heat some vegetable oil to medium heat. Place fish in pan. It will take about 5 minutes on the first side and only about 3 on the other.

3. While fish is cooking, mix up mayo, ketchup and hot sauce in a small bowl.

4. Check fish. The corn meal will be crusty and fish should be opaque. Break into large pieces. Slice open buns and spread mayo on each side. Place lettuce down, then fish, then tomato.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

