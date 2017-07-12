This garlic chicken recipe is a take-out favourite straight from your fridge



Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400. Lightly oil or spray 9×13 baking dish.



2. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Working in batches, dip into egg, dredge in panko, pressing to coat. Place in baking dish. Bake until golden brown and crisp, about 15-20 minutes.



3. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine soy sauce, honey, garlic, hoisin sauce, ginger and vinegar until slightly thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in chicken and gently toss to coat all chicken bites.



4. Serve immediately garnished with green onions and sesame seeds.