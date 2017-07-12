Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

This garlic chicken recipe is a take-out favourite straight from your fridge

Serve these sweet and sticky chicken pieces with rice or over a crunchy fresh salad for a light summer meal.

Make a take-out favourite without having to go anywhere further than your fridge.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 miutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup panko

For the sauce:

  • 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
  • 1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger
  • 1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp sesame seeds


Directions
1.  Preheat oven to 400. Lightly oil or spray 9×13 baking dish.

2. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Working in batches, dip into egg, dredge in panko, pressing to coat. Place in baking dish. Bake until golden brown and crisp, about 15-20 minutes.

3. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine soy sauce, honey, garlic, hoisin sauce, ginger and vinegar until slightly thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in chicken and gently toss to coat all chicken bites.

4. Serve immediately garnished with green onions and sesame seeds.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

