Perfect on a hot summer day - coconut icy cup recipe
Who needs the ice cream truck to pass when you know a batch of these sweet and simple icy cups are waiting in your freezer?
Ready in 2 hours 15 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Chill time: 2 hours
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 cup ice cubes
• 1 cup coconut milk
• 1/4 cup shaved coconut
• 2 Tbsp honey
• juice of two limes
• zest of one lime
Directions
1. In a blender, whiz the milk, coconut, honey, lime juice and zest.
2. Add the ice cubes, blend until the mixture is smooth, and pour it into paper cups.
3. Freeze the mixture for 2 hours. Serve, scrape and enjoy.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
