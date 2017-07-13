Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Perfect on a hot summer day - coconut icy cup recipe

Who needs the ice cream truck to pass when you know a batch of these sweet and simple icy cups are waiting in your freezer?

Make your own iced delight when the mood strikes you.

Ready in 2 hours 15 minutes
Prep time:  15 minutes
Chill time: 2 hours
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 1 cup ice cubes

• 1 cup coconut milk

• 1/4 cup shaved coconut

• 2 Tbsp honey

• juice of two limes

• zest of one lime

Directions

1. In a blender, whiz the milk, coconut, honey, lime juice and zest.

2. Add the ice cubes, blend until the mixture is smooth, and pour it into paper cups.

3. Freeze the mixture for 2 hours. Serve, scrape and enjoy.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

