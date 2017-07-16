Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Start your day right with this watermelon limeade recipe

The amount of watermelon and splash of lime in this refreshing morning juice makes you feel refreshed and ready to start the day.

This fresh drink will perk you up fast.

Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 5 fresh mint leaves
  • 3 cups sliced, chunked watermelon
  • juice of two limes

    • Directions

    1. Place the water and sugar in a pot and warm until the sugar dissolves completely. Take the pot off the heat and place the mint leaves into the warm simple syrup. Allow it to cool completely with the leaves in it.

    2. Place the watermelon and lime juice in a blender and whiz until the mixture is liquefied.

    3. Add about 1/4 cup of the simple syrup. Adjust until you’re satisfied with the sweetness. Chill and then serve with some ice.

