Start your day right with this watermelon limeade recipe
The amount of watermelon and splash of lime in this refreshing morning juice makes you feel refreshed and ready to start the day.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
Directions
1. Place the water and sugar in a pot and warm until the sugar dissolves completely. Take the pot off the heat and place the mint leaves into the warm simple syrup. Allow it to cool completely with the leaves in it.
2. Place the watermelon and lime juice in a blender and whiz until the mixture is liquefied.
3. Add about 1/4 cup of the simple syrup. Adjust until you’re satisfied with the sweetness. Chill and then serve with some ice.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade on how to choose the right credit card
Stay on the right side of the rules. Just missing a payment by one day could end your “special offer” and take you into deadly interest territory.