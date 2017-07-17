Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Baked pita chips with fruit salsa

These homemade chips are better than anything you can find in a bag thanks to a seasoning mix of brown sugar and cinnamon.

This is healthy, and sweet, snacking.

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 or 3 pita breads
  • 3 Tbsp butter, melted
  • 4 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp cinnamon
  • 4 or 5 strawberries
  • 1/2 English cucumber
  • handful of fresh cilantro leaves
  • 2 Tbsp lime juice
  • salt and pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut your pita breads into triangles. If you’re using pita pockets, gently separate the layers of pita. Spread out the pieces on a baking sheet (or two).

2. In a small bowl, mix together the sugar and cinnamon.

3. Brush melted butter over the pita triangles then sprinkle the sugar and spice mixture over top of each. Bake for 10 minutes, keeping an eye on them towards the end.

4. Trim your strawberries then cut them into pretty small dice. Toss them in a bowl. Chop up your washed cilantro and add that to the berries. Add the lime juice and salt and pepper.

5. Now peel your cucumber and dice. Toss everything together and check it for seasoning. If your family likes heat you could add a bit of jalapeno.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

