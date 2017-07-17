Make it tonight: Baked pita chips with fruit salsa

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut your pita breads into triangles. If you’re using pita pockets, gently separate the layers of pita. Spread out the pieces on a baking sheet (or two).



2. In a small bowl, mix together the sugar and cinnamon.



3. Brush melted butter over the pita triangles then sprinkle the sugar and spice mixture over top of each. Bake for 10 minutes, keeping an eye on them towards the end.



4. Trim your strawberries then cut them into pretty small dice. Toss them in a bowl. Chop up your washed cilantro and add that to the berries. Add the lime juice and salt and pepper.



5. Now peel your cucumber and dice. Toss everything together and check it for seasoning. If your family likes heat you could add a bit of jalapeno.