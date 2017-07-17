Make it tonight: Baked pita chips with fruit salsa
These homemade chips are better than anything you can find in a bag thanks to a seasoning mix of brown sugar and cinnamon.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 or 3 pita breads
- 3 Tbsp butter, melted
- 4 Tbsp brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp cinnamon
- 4 or 5 strawberries
- 1/2 English cucumber
- handful of fresh cilantro leaves
- 2 Tbsp lime juice
- salt and pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut your pita breads into triangles. If you’re using pita pockets, gently separate the layers of pita. Spread out the pieces on a baking sheet (or two).
2. In a small bowl, mix together the sugar and cinnamon.
3. Brush melted butter over the pita triangles then sprinkle the sugar and spice mixture over top of each. Bake for 10 minutes, keeping an eye on them towards the end.
4. Trim your strawberries then cut them into pretty small dice. Toss them in a bowl. Chop up your washed cilantro and add that to the berries. Add the lime juice and salt and pepper.
5. Now peel your cucumber and dice. Toss everything together and check it for seasoning. If your family likes heat you could add a bit of jalapeno.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.
-
Be careful when leveraging your house: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't gamble away your home equity.