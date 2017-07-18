Corn Fritter Tacos with Cucumber and Feta Salsa
The sweetness from the corn in these fritters alongside the saltiness of the feta make these tacos a perfect bite every time.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups corn kernels, about 3 cobs either boiled or grilled
- 3 Tbsp corn meal
- 4 Tbsp spelt flour
- 2 green onions, chopped
- salt
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
Directions
1. In a medium size mixing bowl, beat the eggs and then add the corn. Stir in the corn meal, flour, onions and then season with salt and pepper.
2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat until the oil is shimmery and hot. Cook the fritters in batches. Drop a heaping tablespoon of batter into the skittle. Flatten slightly with the back end of a spoon or spatula.
3. Cook, turning once until browned, 4-6 minutes on each side.
