Make it tonight: Cobb salad lettuce wrap tacos
Yes, we just took all the nutritious components of a Cobb salad and made them into a taco.
Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large grilled chicken breast, diced
- 4 strips bacon, diced
- 2 cups frozen corn, sauté or grill 2 ears of corn
- 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced (squirt with lemon to prevent browning)
- 3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
- 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 head of Boston bibb lettuce
Buttermilk Chive Dressing
- 4 Tbsp Vegenaise or mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp sour cream
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 tsp salt
- pinch of sugar
- 2 Tbsp chopped chives
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400.
Salt and pepper chicken and grill. Dice into bite-sized pieces. If grilling fresh corn, place cobs on grill, rotating every 2 minutes till cooked, about 8 to 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, place bacon on foil-lined baking sheet, place in oven and bake 15 to 20 minutes. Remove, cool, then dice.
3. For the dressing, add Vegenaise, sour cream, milk, buttermilk, salt and sugar to mason jar or bowl and whisk till blended. Stir in chives. Set aside.
4. Place chicken, corn, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, eggs and tomatoes in bowls for assembly. Clean and dry sheets of bibb lettuce and place on a platter. Place all ingredients on table and allow everyone to fill their own lettuce leaves. Drizzle with dressing and enjoy.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
