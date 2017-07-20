Make it tonight: Chinese 5-spice skillet chocolate chip cookie

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350. In a 8-inch oven proof skillet, add your coconut oil and place it in the oven to melt. Remove skillet and pour out melted oil into a measuring cup, leaving enough to grease your pan; set aside to cool.



2. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, soda, Chinese 5-spice and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg and then add the sugars and extract. Stir until blended. Add the coconut oil and mix until blended. Pour the sugar mixture into the flour and mix until combined.



3. Scrape batter into prepared skillet making sure it is evenly distributed. Bake cookie 18 to 20 minutes or until outer edges are browned and puffed. Let cool in skillet. Serve in skillet or turn out; cut into wedges.