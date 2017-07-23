Make it today: Chocolate almond granola

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9 x 13 inch baking pan with parchment.

2. In a small pot, warm up and stir together the almond butter and brown rice syrup over medium low heat.

3. In a large bowl, mix together oats, chia seeds, almonds and chocolate chips. Pour the syrup and almond butter mixture over the dry ingredients. Stir it together until the dry ingredients get well coated

4. Press the sticky dough into baking pan and use a spatula or your hands to push in into each corner and flatten it out.

5. Bake for about 25 minutes until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before you start breaking the granola up into small chunks. Keeps for about a week in an airtight container.