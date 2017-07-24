Make it tonight: Grilled pork chop with goat cheese and apples
Think beyond steak and burgers when it’s time to grill. These sweet and savoury chops are easy and elegant for a weeknight dinner.
Ready in 2 hours
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard, divided
- 4 thin-cut boneless pork loin chops
- 2 tsp extra-virigin olive oil
- 2 Granny Smith apples, cored and quartered
- 2 Tbsp goat cheese
- salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions
1. In a large, plastic storage bag, combine water, 3 tablespoons mustard, 1 tablespoon salt and pork chops. Shake well and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours; drain well and discard brine.
2. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon of mustard and oil in a small bowl and brush over apple quarters and pork chops.
3. Place on grill, flipping halfway through, until pork is gold brown and cooked through, and apples are charred but still juicy. Apples will only need 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer them to plates and then add pork when it is finished. Garnish with goat cheese and serve.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com.
