Make it tonight: Grilled pork chop with goat cheese and apples

1. In a large, plastic storage bag, combine water, 3 tablespoons mustard, 1 tablespoon salt and pork chops. Shake well and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours; drain well and discard brine.



2. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Combine remaining 1 tablespoon of mustard and oil in a small bowl and brush over apple quarters and pork chops.



3. Place on grill, flipping halfway through, until pork is gold brown and cooked through, and apples are charred but still juicy. Apples will only need 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer them to plates and then add pork when it is finished. Garnish with goat cheese and serve.