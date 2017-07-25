Make it tonight: Israeli couscous pilaf

1. In a pot, bring olive oil to a medium heat. Add the onions and let soften and start to brown. Add the couscous and stir to cover in oil. Stir often and let the couscous absorb the oil for about three to five minutes.



2. Stir in stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for about 15 minutes, until the couscous is al dente.



3. Toss together the chopped vegetables, feta, mint and parsley. Add the cooked couscous and stir together.



4. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, vinegar, Dijon, honey and salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature or chilled.