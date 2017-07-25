Make it tonight: Israeli couscous pilaf
Step up your side game with this colourful, textured grain salad. Or make it a main by topping it with grilled chicken or shrimp.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp of olive oil
- 1 cup, whole grain Israeli couscous
- 1 cup chicken or vegetable stock
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup chopped cucumber
- 1/2 cup chopped yellow pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped tomato
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta
- 1 small handful chopped mint
- 1 small handful chopped parsley
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/8 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp Dijon
- 1 tsp honey
- salt and pepper
Directions
1. In a pot, bring olive oil to a medium heat. Add the onions and let soften and start to brown. Add the couscous and stir to cover in oil. Stir often and let the couscous absorb the oil for about three to five minutes.
2. Stir in stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for about 15 minutes, until the couscous is al dente.
3. Toss together the chopped vegetables, feta, mint and parsley. Add the cooked couscous and stir together.
4. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, vinegar, Dijon, honey and salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.