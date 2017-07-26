Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Creamy lime and avocado popsicles

When frozen treats have fruits and veggies in them, we feel good about eating them for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The taste of this popsicle is as refreshing as the ingredients are surprising.

Ready in 5 minutes
Freeze time: 6 hours
Ready in: 6 hours, 5 minutes
Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 Tbsp honey
  • zest of one lime
  • juice of half a lime

Directions

1. Place avocado, coconut milk, water, honey, zest and lime juice in a blender and whiz until smooth.

2. Pour into popsicle molds. Place in the freezer over night.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

