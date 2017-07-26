Make it tonight: Creamy lime and avocado popsicles
When frozen treats have fruits and veggies in them, we feel good about eating them for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 5 minutes
Freeze time: 6 hours
Ready in: 6 hours, 5 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 1 avocado
- 1 cup coconut milk
- ¼ cup water
- 2 Tbsp honey
- zest of one lime
- juice of half a lime
Directions
1. Place avocado, coconut milk, water, honey, zest and lime juice in a blender and whiz until smooth.
2. Pour into popsicle molds. Place in the freezer over night.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Most Popular
-
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
Edmonton MP says group should be 'very afraid', raises eyebrows on Twitter
-
Large amount of drugs, including cocaine, found in home: Nova Scotia police
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.