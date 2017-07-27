Make it tonight: Muffaletta sandwich

1. Use a serrated knife to cut off the top third of the loaf of bread. Tear away the interior bread leaving about one inch, including the crust. Brush the inside of the top and bottom pieces with olive oil. Spread the tapenade on the underside of the top and set aside.



2. Begin layering. You can’t go wrong. First lay down the red peppers. Next, lay down the mozzarella and cover with basil. Ham could come next, then olives and tomatoes. When you’re done, place the top on and gently press down.



3. Wrap in cling film and place on a plate with something heavy on top. Put it in the fridge overnight. When you’re ready to serve, unwrap your sandwich and cut into the loaf with a serrated knife.