Make it tonight: Muffaletta sandwich
Whether you’re having a picnic dinner or just setting up lunch packing success for weekend trips, this classic layered sandwich hits the spot.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 8 hours, 30 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 8 hours
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of bread
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp black olive tapenade
- 1 cup roasted red peppers, sliced into strips
- 2 cups mozzarella, sliced
- 2 handfuls of fresh basil
- 8 to 10 pieces of thinly sliced ham or prosciutto
- 1 or 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup green olives, sliced
Directions
1. Use a serrated knife to cut off the top third of the loaf of bread. Tear away the interior bread leaving about one inch, including the crust. Brush the inside of the top and bottom pieces with olive oil. Spread the tapenade on the underside of the top and set aside.
2. Begin layering. You can’t go wrong. First lay down the red peppers. Next, lay down the mozzarella and cover with basil. Ham could come next, then olives and tomatoes. When you’re done, place the top on and gently press down.
3. Wrap in cling film and place on a plate with something heavy on top. Put it in the fridge overnight. When you’re ready to serve, unwrap your sandwich and cut into the loaf with a serrated knife.
For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.