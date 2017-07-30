Make it tonight: Watermelon lemonade

1. Throw chunks of watermelon into the blender and whiz away.



2. Pour the slushy juice through a sieve into a large bowl. Every once in awhile run a spatula or wooden spoon along the under side of the sieve to keep it flowing.



3. Squeeze lemons into a small bowl and pour the juice through the sieve into the watermelon juice. Add the agave and stir well. Pour your juice into a pitcher, add seltzer and serve.

