Make it tonight: Watermelon lemonade

This refreshing and subtly sweet drink is two of summer's bests - lemonade and watermelon - together in one fizzy glass of heaven.

Put a fresh spin on your lemonade with cooling watermelon.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 Minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1/2 of a good sized watermelon, cut into chunks
  • 4 lemons
  • 2 Tbsp agave syrup
  • 3 cups seltzer water

Directions

1. Throw chunks of watermelon into the blender and whiz away.

2. Pour the slushy juice through a sieve into a large bowl. Every once in awhile run a spatula or wooden spoon along the under side of the sieve to keep it flowing.

3. Squeeze lemons into a small bowl and pour the juice through the sieve into the watermelon juice. Add the agave and stir well. Pour your juice into a pitcher, add seltzer and serve.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

