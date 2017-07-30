Make it tonight: Watermelon lemonade
This refreshing and subtly sweet drink is two of summer's bests - lemonade and watermelon - together in one fizzy glass of heaven.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 Minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1/2 of a good sized watermelon, cut into chunks
- 4 lemons
- 2 Tbsp agave syrup
- 3 cups seltzer water
Directions
1. Throw chunks of watermelon into the blender and whiz away.
2. Pour the slushy juice through a sieve into a large bowl. Every once in awhile run a spatula or wooden spoon along the under side of the sieve to keep it flowing.
3. Squeeze lemons into a small bowl and pour the juice through the sieve into the watermelon juice. Add the agave and stir well. Pour your juice into a pitcher, add seltzer and serve.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
