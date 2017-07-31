Make it tonight: Watermelon and tomato gazpacho
If you’re not a fan of chilled soups this sweet version using watermelon and sweet basil will turn your opinion around. We promise.
Ready in 1 hour 25 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 6 cups roughly chopped seedless watermelon, divided
- 3 cups roughly chopped tomatoes, divided
- 1 shallot, roughly chopped
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup roughly chopped basil, divided
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Toss 5 1/2 cups of the watermelon, 2 1/2 cups of the tomatoes, shallots, oil, vinegar, 2 tablespoons of the basil into a food processor and puree until smooth.
2. Transfer to mesh strainer and place above a large bowl. Strain the puree, pressing as much of the contents through as possible. Discard leftovers. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
3. Finely chop remaining watermelon, tomatoes and basil and mix in a bowl. Pour soup into bowls, garnish with watermelon and tomato mix and serve.
