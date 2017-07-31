Make it tonight: Watermelon and tomato gazpacho

1. Toss 5 1/2 cups of the watermelon, 2 1/2 cups of the tomatoes, shallots, oil, vinegar, 2 tablespoons of the basil into a food processor and puree until smooth.



2. Transfer to mesh strainer and place above a large bowl. Strain the puree, pressing as much of the contents through as possible. Discard leftovers. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.



3. Finely chop remaining watermelon, tomatoes and basil and mix in a bowl. Pour soup into bowls, garnish with watermelon and tomato mix and serve.