Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Succotash

A classic summer vegetable dish, this version delivers summer’s sweet kernels of corn in spades making it the perfect seasonal side.

This medley of colours and vegetables makes a lovely side dish.

Maya Visnyei

This medley of colours and vegetables makes a lovely side dish.

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 cobs of corns, kernals cut from cob
  • 1/2 lb green beans, trimmed and chopped
  • 2 medium zucchini, trimmed and chopped
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • big squeeze of lemon
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a large skillet, melt butter and add olive oil over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Toss in beans, give them two or three minutes. Add zucchini and cook for another three minutes. Add corn for another three minutes. Give it a taste to see if everything is crisp tender.

2. Finish with a pinch of salt and pepper and a good squeeze of lemon and serve.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...