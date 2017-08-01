Make it tonight: Succotash
A classic summer vegetable dish, this version delivers summer’s sweet kernels of corn in spades making it the perfect seasonal side.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 cobs of corns, kernals cut from cob
- 1/2 lb green beans, trimmed and chopped
- 2 medium zucchini, trimmed and chopped
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- big squeeze of lemon
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a large skillet, melt butter and add olive oil over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes. Toss in beans, give them two or three minutes. Add zucchini and cook for another three minutes. Add corn for another three minutes. Give it a taste to see if everything is crisp tender.
2. Finish with a pinch of salt and pepper and a good squeeze of lemon and serve.
