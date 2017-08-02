Make it tonight: Roasted pepper penne

1. Preheat oven to 400 and prepare baking sheet with non-stick spray.



2. Dice peppers into bite-sized pieces and slice shallots into strips. Toss with 1 Tbsp of olive oil and salt. Roast in oven until tender and browned, about 15 to 20 minutes.



3. In a big pot of salted water, prepare pasta according to package directions. Before draining, reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water.



4. Place drained pasta back into the pot over no heat. Stir in reserved water, 1/4 cup oil and pat of butter. Grate clove of garlic into pasta, while the pasta is hot. Stir in roasted peppers and cheese. Stir in basil and sprinkle with a bit more cheese, serve and enjoy.