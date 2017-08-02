Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Roasted pepper penne

This delicious meal will be on your table in 35 minutes.

This vegetarian main meal is ready in a flash with roasted vegtables.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 500g penne
  • 4 peppers (an assortment of red, yellow and orange)
  • 2 shallots, sliced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus 1 tbsp
  • Salt
  • 1 large clove garlic
  • Pat of butter
  • 1/2 cup Shredded Asiago cheese (or parmesan)
  • Handful basil leaves, chopped

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 and prepare baking sheet with non-stick spray.

2. Dice peppers into bite-sized pieces and slice shallots into strips. Toss with 1 Tbsp of olive oil and salt. Roast in oven until tender and browned, about 15 to 20 minutes.

3. In a big pot of salted water, prepare pasta according to package directions. Before draining, reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water.

4. Place drained pasta back into the pot over no heat. Stir in reserved water, 1/4 cup oil and pat of butter. Grate clove of garlic into pasta, while the pasta is hot. Stir in roasted peppers and cheese. Stir in basil and sprinkle with a bit more cheese, serve and enjoy.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

