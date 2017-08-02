Make it tonight: Roasted pepper penne
This delicious meal will be on your table in 35 minutes.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 500g penne
- 4 peppers (an assortment of red, yellow and orange)
- 2 shallots, sliced
- 1/4 cup olive oil, plus 1 tbsp
- Salt
- 1 large clove garlic
- Pat of butter
- 1/2 cup Shredded Asiago cheese (or parmesan)
- Handful basil leaves, chopped
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 and prepare baking sheet with non-stick spray.
2. Dice peppers into bite-sized pieces and slice shallots into strips. Toss with 1 Tbsp of olive oil and salt. Roast in oven until tender and browned, about 15 to 20 minutes.
3. In a big pot of salted water, prepare pasta according to package directions. Before draining, reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water.
4. Place drained pasta back into the pot over no heat. Stir in reserved water, 1/4 cup oil and pat of butter. Grate clove of garlic into pasta, while the pasta is hot. Stir in roasted peppers and cheese. Stir in basil and sprinkle with a bit more cheese, serve and enjoy.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Most Popular
-
Child, 3, suffers broken collarbone after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth
-
Police charge British man with sexual assault of teenage Halifax hotel employee
-
Man charged after 200 kilograms of hash seized in Halifax, found in chocolate bars
-
Halifax man flees police while leaving 5-year-old son sleeping in car
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.