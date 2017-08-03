Sweet peach crostata with thyme

1. Add flour, 1 1/2 Tbsp sugar and salt to a food processor. Add butter and process until the butter is pea-sized throughout.



2. Whisk together milk and 1 egg and then stir into flour mix. (You can do this right in a processor with the blade removed or turn out dry ingredients into a bowl.) Turn out onto parchment and gather into a ball. Flatten into a disk, wrap tightly with cling wrap and put into freezer for an hour or up to two days in advance.



3. In a large pot of boiling water, add peaches for 1 to 2 minutes, until skins peel off easily. Immediately remove to a bowl of cold water and then place on a cutting board. Peel, slice into wedges and sprinkle with 2 Tbsp sugar. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.



4. Roll dough out into a 12-inch circle on parchment. Arrange peach slices in centre of dough, leaving a 1 1/2-inch empty border of dough. Sprinkle with thyme. Fold edges toward the centre, leaving an open hole. Brush border with egg and sprinkle edges and centre with remaining sugar. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Allow to cool before cutting. Garnish with thyme and serve.