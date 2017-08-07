Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Baked eggs with asparagus

You could scale this up so there’s enough to share, but sometimes you need a quick and easy just for you.

This is a comforting and easy meal to prep for one.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 8 asparagus spears, trimmed and chopped
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • salt and pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Pour olive oil in a small, oven-proof skillet and bring up to medium heat. Add asparagus pieces and sauté until they begin to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread vegetables evenly across the pan.

3. Crack eggs over asparagus. Carefully place the skillet into the oven. Bake for 5 minutes.

4. Using an oven mitt, slide the pan out of the oven. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese across top of the whole pan and gently place back in the oven. Bake for another 5 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Serve with buttered toast.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

