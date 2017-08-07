Make it today: Baked eggs with asparagus
You could scale this up so there’s enough to share, but sometimes you need a quick and easy just for you.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 8 asparagus spears, trimmed and chopped
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- salt and pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Pour olive oil in a small, oven-proof skillet and bring up to medium heat. Add asparagus pieces and sauté until they begin to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread vegetables evenly across the pan.
3. Crack eggs over asparagus. Carefully place the skillet into the oven. Bake for 5 minutes.
4. Using an oven mitt, slide the pan out of the oven. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese across top of the whole pan and gently place back in the oven. Bake for another 5 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Serve with buttered toast.
