Make it today: Black bean burgers

2. Empty the blender contents into a bowl. Stir in the other can of beans and the cilantro. Use your hands to form into patties. Don’t make them too big or you’ll have hard time with flipping.



3. Heat oil in a pan to medium then gently place patties in. Cook for 5 minutes — without touching! — then carefully flip with a thin, flexible spatula. Cook for another 5 minutes on the other side. Serve on a bun with your favourite toppings, like tomato, avocado, lettuce, salsa, spicy mayo.