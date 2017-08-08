Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Black bean burgers

Vegetarians shouldn’t have to miss out on burger season. This zesty, satisfying version has amazing depth of flavour.

There's plenty of protein satisfaction in these burgers.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 x 14 oz cans of black beans, rinsed
  • 1/4 cup of panko or regular bread crumbs
  • 2 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/4 tsp cayenne
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
  • 3 Tbsp oil

Directions

1. Place 1 can of beans, panko, cumin, oregano, cayenne and egg into a blender. Pulse it together until it forms a goopy paste.

2. Empty the blender contents into a bowl. Stir in the other can of beans and the cilantro. Use your hands to form into patties. Don’t make them too big or you’ll have hard time with flipping.

3. Heat oil in a pan to medium then gently place patties in. Cook for 5 minutes — without touching! — then carefully flip with a thin, flexible spatula. Cook for another 5 minutes on the other side. Serve on a bun with your favourite toppings, like tomato, avocado, lettuce, salsa, spicy mayo.

For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

