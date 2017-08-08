Make it today: Black bean burgers
Vegetarians shouldn’t have to miss out on burger season. This zesty, satisfying version has amazing depth of flavour.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 x 14 oz cans of black beans, rinsed
- 1/4 cup of panko or regular bread crumbs
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp cayenne
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
- 3 Tbsp oil
Directions
1. Place 1 can of beans, panko, cumin, oregano, cayenne and egg into a blender. Pulse it together until it forms a goopy paste.
2. Empty the blender contents into a bowl. Stir in the other can of beans and the cilantro. Use your hands to form into patties. Don’t make them too big or you’ll have hard time with flipping.
3. Heat oil in a pan to medium then gently place patties in. Cook for 5 minutes — without touching! — then carefully flip with a thin, flexible spatula. Cook for another 5 minutes on the other side. Serve on a bun with your favourite toppings, like tomato, avocado, lettuce, salsa, spicy mayo.
For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Most Popular
-
-
Tristan Cleveland on the business park blues: Offices moving from downtown to Bayers Lake is bad for everyone
-
Former police officer jailed for filming people having sex from helicopter
-
Public sculpture a 'problematic' representation of Indigenous culture
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.