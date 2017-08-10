Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it today: Strawberry and watermelon salad

The sweet fruits of summer are just as delicious when you take them in a savoury direction with this flavourful dressing.

This refreshing salad works great as a main or side salad.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 1 hour, 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Chill time: 1 hour
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 6 cups of seedless watermelon
  • 4 cups of strawberries
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp lime juice
  • 2 Tbsp of finely chopped red onion
  • 2 Tbsp of fresh chopped cilantro
  • salt to taste

Directions

1. Chop the watermelon into bite-sized squares. Hull and chop your strawberries.

2. In a large bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, onion and cilantro. Add watermelon and strawberry and mix.

3. Allow to sit in the refrigerator 1 hour, or not if you’re in a rush.

