Recipe: Chicken paillard with avocado salsa

1. Place chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap or inside a plastic bag; pound to 1/4-inch thick with mallet or rolling pin. Season with salt and pepper.



2. In large bowl, toss onion, tomatoes, cucumber, basil, lemon juice and salt. Gently mix in avocado.



3. Lightly oil grill grate or grill pan with oil-soaked towel. Grill chicken, turning once, till cooked through and grill marks appear, 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean platter. (Or cook chicken in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Warm 1 tsp oil and add two chicken breasts and cook 4 minutes on each side. Repeat with the last two breasts.)