When it's hot outside make this no-bake strawberry pie recipe

1. Put cookies in food processor and finely grind. Add butter and pulse again until blended. Transfer to a 9-inch pie pan and press evenly in the bottom as well as sides. Chill in refrigerator. Wipe our food processor.



2. Put half of the strawberries into a food processor and pulse until chopped. Transfer to a medium saucepan. Add sugar, water and cornstarch and combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat and continue stirring until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Pour into a bowl, and stirring occasionally, let sit for 20 minutes.



3. Fill pie crust with remaining strawberries, pour strawberry mixture over the top and smooth out. Chill to set for 1 hour. Cut and serve with whipped cream.



