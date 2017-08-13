When it's hot outside make this no-bake strawberry pie recipe
This cool, sweet pie is just the thing when you’re entertaining but it’s way too hot to bake.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 1 hour, 15 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 pounds strawberries, hulled and halved, divided
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 8 oz gingersnap or graham cookies
Directions
1. Put cookies in food processor and finely grind. Add butter and pulse again until blended. Transfer to a 9-inch pie pan and press evenly in the bottom as well as sides. Chill in refrigerator. Wipe our food processor.
2. Put half of the strawberries into a food processor and pulse until chopped. Transfer to a medium saucepan. Add sugar, water and cornstarch and combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat and continue stirring until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Pour into a bowl, and stirring occasionally, let sit for 20 minutes.
3. Fill pie crust with remaining strawberries, pour strawberry mixture over the top and smooth out. Chill to set for 1 hour. Cut and serve with whipped cream.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.