When it's hot outside make this no-bake strawberry pie recipe

This cool, sweet pie is just the thing when you’re entertaining but it’s way too hot to bake.

Easy and breezy, this pie is a little slice of summer heaven.

Ready in 1 hour, 15 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds strawberries, hulled and halved, divided
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 8 oz gingersnap or graham cookies

Directions

1.  Put cookies in food processor and finely grind. Add butter and pulse again until blended. Transfer to a 9-inch pie pan and press evenly in the bottom as well as sides. Chill in refrigerator. Wipe our food processor.

2. Put half of the strawberries into a food processor and pulse until chopped. Transfer to a medium saucepan. Add sugar, water and cornstarch and combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat and continue stirring until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Pour into a bowl, and stirring occasionally, let sit for 20 minutes.

3. Fill pie crust with remaining strawberries, pour strawberry mixture over the top and smooth out. Chill to set for 1 hour. Cut and serve with whipped cream.

