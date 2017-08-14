Recipe: Watermelon and arugula salad with halloumi
If summer could be a salad then this version with juicy watermelon, peppery arugula and mild halloumi would be it.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 round wedges of sliced watermelon (about ½ inch thick)
- 6 cups baby arugula
- 8 – 10 slices of halloumi, cut into 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch slabs
- 1/4 cup pistachio pieces
Creamy Balsamic Dressing
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3 Tbsp cream
- 1/2 tsp honey
Directions
1. Add the cheese to a pan over medium-high heat and fry for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan and give cheese slices a squirt of lemon. Allow cheese to cool for a few minutes then dice.
2. In a small bowl, whisk the oil, balsamic vinegar, cream and honey. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, add the arugula, cheese, pistachio pieces and toss. Serve salad ontop of watermelon wedges and drizzle with dressing.
For more recipe ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.