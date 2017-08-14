Recipe: Watermelon and arugula salad with halloumi

1. Add the cheese to a pan over medium-high heat and fry for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan and give cheese slices a squirt of lemon. Allow cheese to cool for a few minutes then dice.



2. In a small bowl, whisk the oil, balsamic vinegar, cream and honey. Set aside.



3. In a large bowl, add the arugula, cheese, pistachio pieces and toss. Serve salad ontop of watermelon wedges and drizzle with dressing.



