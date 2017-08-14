Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Recipe: Watermelon and arugula salad with halloumi

If summer could be a salad then this version with juicy watermelon, peppery arugula and mild halloumi would be it.

A refreshing salad with halloumi as an added bonus.

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 round wedges of sliced watermelon (about ½ inch thick)
  • 6 cups baby arugula
  • 8 – 10 slices of halloumi, cut into 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch slabs
  •  1/4 cup pistachio pieces

Creamy Balsamic Dressing

  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 3 Tbsp cream
  • 1/2 tsp honey

Directions

1. Add the cheese to a pan over medium-high heat and fry for 3 minutes on each side. Remove from pan and give cheese slices a squirt of lemon. Allow cheese to cool for a few minutes then dice.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the oil, balsamic vinegar, cream and honey. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, add the arugula, cheese, pistachio pieces and toss. Serve salad ontop of watermelon wedges and drizzle with dressing.

For more recipe ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

