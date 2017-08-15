Recipe: Chinese 5-spice chicken tray bake
Chinese 5-spice gives a kapow of flavour to this easy and inexpensive (thank you thighs) chicken tray bake.
Ready in 1 hour, 25 minutes
Prep time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for onions
- 4 - 5 garlic cloves, pressed
- 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp Chinese 5-spice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 6 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 2 onions, peeled and sliced
- 1 tsp fresh chopped cilantro
Directions
1. Combine olive oil, garlic, rice vinegar, brown sugar, 5-spice and salt in a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken thighs; seal and coat chicken by manipulating the bag. Chill chicken for at least 1 hour or overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 400. Slice and coat onion in a bit of olive oil. Spray baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Scatter onion slices on baking sheet. Arrange chicken on top of onion. Roast until chicken is cooked through or until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Remove tray from oven and let cool for a few minutes. Sprinkle chicken and onion with cilantro and serve warm.
