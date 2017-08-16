Recipe: Grilled corn and green bean salad
This salad pairs the season’s sweet kernels with green beans, red onion and a light dressing that makes it almost as good as a meal.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
- salt and pepper
- 4 ears of sweet corn, grilled
- 1 pound green beans, blanched and cooled
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup feta cheese
Directions
1. Prepare vinaigrette by whisking together oil and vinegar with salt and pepper. Set aside.
2. Cut corn kernels from cob and chill. In the meantime, put beans, red onion, red pepper and feta in a large bowl. Add corn and then drizzle with vinaigrette and toss. Sprinkle top with feta and serve.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.