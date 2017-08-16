Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Recipe: Grilled corn and green bean salad

This salad pairs the season’s sweet kernels with green beans, red onion and a light dressing that makes it almost as good as a meal.

This medley of colours makes a fun salad.

Maya Visnyei

This medley of colours makes a fun salad.

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • salt and pepper
  • 4 ears of sweet corn, grilled
  • 1 pound green beans, blanched and cooled
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese

Directions

1. Prepare vinaigrette by whisking together oil and vinegar with salt and pepper. Set aside.
2. Cut corn kernels from cob and chill. In the meantime, put beans, red onion, red pepper and feta in a large bowl. Add corn and then drizzle with vinaigrette and toss. Sprinkle top with feta and serve.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...