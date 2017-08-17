Make it tonight: Sweet Roasted Cherry Sauce

We’ve always talked about how much we love the flavour roasting gives to vegetables but the same greatness goes for fruit, especially the season’s sweet cherry.

Ready in 45 minutes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

• 2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and sliced in half

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 Tbsp cornstarch

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. On a standard roasting pan, mix together all the ingredients. Pop it in the oven for about 30 to 35 minutes.

3. Allow the sauce to cool in the pan before transferring it a jar.

4. Serve over ice cream or in a shortcake with whipped cream Or it eat right from the jar when no one is looking.