Make it tonight: Sweet Roasted Cherry Sauce
Easy to prep and extremely rewarding. This tasty sauce is the perfect topping to almost any dessert.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
We’ve always talked about how much we love the flavour roasting gives to vegetables but the same greatness goes for fruit, especially the season’s sweet cherry.
Ready in 45 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Makes: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
• 2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and sliced in half
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 Tbsp cornstarch
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. On a standard roasting pan, mix together all the ingredients. Pop it in the oven for about 30 to 35 minutes.
3. Allow the sauce to cool in the pan before transferring it a jar.
4. Serve over ice cream or in a shortcake with whipped cream Or it eat right from the jar when no one is looking.
For more meal ideas, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why bad cops usually get away with brutish behaviour: DiManno
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Three children dead, three adults injured in crash northeast of Calgary
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?
-
A good budget includes pleasure with the pain
Take care of the details so you can go shopping guilt-free, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.