Recipe: Kale and banana smoothie bowl

If you love the ritual of a bowl of cereal in the morning, then this is your healthy answer to the am meal. Go ahead and have fun with the toppings, too.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 5 minutes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk

• 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cup chopped frozen kale

• 2 frozen bananas (peel them before you put them in the freezer)

• 2 tsp coconut oil, melted

Toppings

• Sprinkling ground chia

• Sprinkling flax seed meal

• 1 Tbsp of muesli

• 1/2 sliced gala apple

• Sun-flower seeds

• Sliced strawberries

• Dried cranberries

• Blueberries

• Oats

Directions

1. Place the milk, yogurt, bananas and coconut oil and lime zest in a blender. Whiz until smooth. Pour into a bowl and sprinkle with your favourite toppings. Serve.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

