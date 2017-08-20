Recipe: Kale and banana smoothie bowl
If you love the ritual of a bowl of cereal in the morning, then this is your healthy answer to the am meal. Go ahead and have fun with the toppings, too.
Ready in 5 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup milk or coconut milk
• 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1/2 cup chopped frozen kale
• 2 frozen bananas (peel them before you put them in the freezer)
• 2 tsp coconut oil, melted
Toppings
• Sprinkling ground chia
• Sprinkling flax seed meal
• 1 Tbsp of muesli
• 1/2 sliced gala apple
• Sun-flower seeds
• Sliced strawberries
• Dried cranberries
• Blueberries
• Oats
Directions
1. Place the milk, yogurt, bananas and coconut oil and lime zest in a blender. Whiz until smooth. Pour into a bowl and sprinkle with your favourite toppings. Serve.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
