Easy peasy veggie skillet lasagna recipe
This is as crowd-pleasing as a traditional lasagna but without all the time and effort.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- salt and pepper
- 6 to 8 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 x 19 oz can of tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 8 oz (250 grams) of dried pasta like farfalle
- 1 cup grated mozzarella
- 1 cup ricotta
- small handful of fresh basil
Directions
1. Warm up olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and allow to soften, about 3 minutes. Toss in zucchini and mushrooms and oregano. Stir occasionally 3 to 5 minutes until vegetables soften. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Add canned tomatoes and break them up with a spoon. Pour in water. Stir everything together and bring to a simmer.
3. Pour pasta into sauce and make sure it is mostly submerged. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t stick to the bottom.
4. When pasta is just about cooked, stir in mozzarella. Spoon ricotta over top. Cover the skillet for about 3 minutes to allow cheese to warm and soften. Sprinkle fresh basil before serving.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
