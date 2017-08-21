Easy peasy veggie skillet lasagna recipe

Directions

1. Warm up olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and allow to soften, about 3 minutes. Toss in zucchini and mushrooms and oregano. Stir occasionally 3 to 5 minutes until vegetables soften. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Add canned tomatoes and break them up with a spoon. Pour in water. Stir everything together and bring to a simmer.

3. Pour pasta into sauce and make sure it is mostly submerged. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t stick to the bottom.

4. When pasta is just about cooked, stir in mozzarella. Spoon ricotta over top. Cover the skillet for about 3 minutes to allow cheese to warm and soften. Sprinkle fresh basil before serving.



