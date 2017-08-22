Recipe: Antipasto skewers
Skewers make it easy to get the perfect mouthful of deli delights.
Ready in 15 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Makes 4 wood skewers
Ingredients
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 1 cup basil leaves
- 1/4 cup finely grated parmesan
- 1 clove garlic, peeled, quartered
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 cups cubed bread
- 2 cups cubed provolone cheese
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 12 pieces thinly sliced prosciutto
- 1 cup mini bocconcini
- 1 cup assorted olives, pitted
- 1 cup baby arugula
- 1 cup fresh basil
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil
- 2 tsp olive oil
Directions
1. In a food processor, add the garlic to mince; then add the spinach, basil, parmesan, oil and salt and pepper. Purée until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
2. Thread combinations of the bread, cheeses, meats, olives and greens onto skewers. When adding the prosciutto or arugula and basil leaves, fold them into squares to make them easier to be added to the skewer.
3. Place skewers out on platter and drizzle with olive oil and serve with pesto for dipping.
For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
