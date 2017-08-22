Recipe: Antipasto skewers

Directions

1. In a food processor, add the garlic to mince; then add the spinach, basil, parmesan, oil and salt and pepper. Purée until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.



2. Thread combinations of the bread, cheeses, meats, olives and greens onto skewers. When adding the prosciutto or arugula and basil leaves, fold them into squares to make them easier to be added to the skewer.



3. Place skewers out on platter and drizzle with olive oil and serve with pesto for dipping.



