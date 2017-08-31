Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Sweet and simple watermelon strawberry popsicles

You can’t let summer end without creating these popsicles that utilize the best of the season to its fullest.

A refreshing taste of summer in every lick.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 2 hours 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

• 5 cups cubes of watermelon
• 2 cups frozen strawberries
• 1/3 cup simple syrup

For the simple syrup
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup water

Directions

1. For the simple syrup: Add sugar to a pot of water and simmer until sugar is dissolved. Take pot off stove and allow to cool.

2. For the pops: Add all the ingredients into your blender and whiz until smooth. Pour mix into popsicle mounds. Add sticks and freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.

