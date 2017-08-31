Make it tonight: Sweet and simple watermelon strawberry popsicles
You can’t let summer end without creating these popsicles that utilize the best of the season to its fullest.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 2 hours 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
• 5 cups cubes of watermelon
• 2 cups frozen strawberries
• 1/3 cup simple syrup
For the simple syrup
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup water
Directions
1. For the simple syrup: Add sugar to a pot of water and simmer until sugar is dissolved. Take pot off stove and allow to cool.
2. For the pops: Add all the ingredients into your blender and whiz until smooth. Pour mix into popsicle mounds. Add sticks and freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.
For more great recipes go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.