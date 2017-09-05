Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make this comforting lentil chilli as the weather gets cooler

A thermos of hot chilli is like sending a hug to school with your kids.

With a touch of fall in the air, it's time for chili.

Ready in 25 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 cup brown lentils
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 x 19-oz can of white navy beans
  • 1 x 19-oz can black beans
  • 1 x 28-oz can of whole tomatoes
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Toppings: grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, salsa, sour cream or Greek yogurt.

Directions
1.  In large pot or Dutch oven, warm up the oil over medium heat. Sauté onions and garlic 3 minutes. Add spices and cook for a minute or two.
2. Add lentils, bay leaves and water. Bring to gentle boil and simmer 5 minutes. Now add the beans, tomatoes and broth.
Simmer 20 minutes.  Check
for seasoning — you might want to  add a little salt and pepper.
3. Serve the chili over rice or cornbread and top with grated cheese, sour cream or Greek yogurt, salsa or cilantro.

