Make this comforting lentil chilli as the weather gets cooler
A thermos of hot chilli is like sending a hug to school with your kids.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 25 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/2 cup brown lentils
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 cups water
- 1 x 19-oz can of white navy beans
- 1 x 19-oz can black beans
- 1 x 28-oz can of whole tomatoes
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Toppings: grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, salsa, sour cream or Greek yogurt.
Directions
1. In large pot or Dutch oven, warm up the oil over medium heat. Sauté onions and garlic 3 minutes. Add spices and cook for a minute or two.
2. Add lentils, bay leaves and water. Bring to gentle boil and simmer 5 minutes. Now add the beans, tomatoes and broth.
Simmer 20 minutes. Check
for seasoning — you might want to add a little salt and pepper.
3. Serve the chili over rice or cornbread and top with grated cheese, sour cream or Greek yogurt, salsa or cilantro.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.