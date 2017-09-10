Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Carrot and Potato Fritters

These fritters are a perfect side to a casual dinner but also make great lunch box fillers.

Put a little sunshine on your plate with these carrot potato fritters.

Maya Visnyei

Put a little sunshine on your plate with these carrot potato fritters.

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1.5 lbs yellow mini potatoes
  • 2 carrots, grated
  • 1/2 onion, minced
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup spelt flour
  • 1 Tbsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 2 -3 Tbsp vegetable oil

Directions
1.   Wash potatoes in cold water and then add to a large pot of cold, salted water and bring to a boil. Allow to boil about 2 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft in the middle. Drain potatoes and mash in a large bowl. Stir in the carrot and onion. Add flour, salt and pepper and mix well.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop heaping tablespoons of batter into the skillet. Press down on batter to form a pancake. Cook until bottom is golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. Repeat until all the batter has been used.

3. Drain fritters on paper towels. Serve with sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions. Fritters will keep for 3 to 4 days int eh fridge and put to 3 months in the freezer.

For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...