Carrot and Potato Fritters
These fritters are a perfect side to a casual dinner but also make great lunch box fillers.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 1.5 lbs yellow mini potatoes
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1/2 onion, minced
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup spelt flour
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 2 -3 Tbsp vegetable oil
Directions
1. Wash potatoes in cold water and then add to a large pot of cold, salted water and bring to a boil. Allow to boil about 2 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft in the middle. Drain potatoes and mash in a large bowl. Stir in the carrot and onion. Add flour, salt and pepper and mix well.
2. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Drop heaping tablespoons of batter into the skillet. Press down on batter to form a pancake. Cook until bottom is golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. Repeat until all the batter has been used.
3. Drain fritters on paper towels. Serve with sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions. Fritters will keep for 3 to 4 days int eh fridge and put to 3 months in the freezer.
For more great recipes, go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia release photo of man given too much change by store clerk
-
Photos Amanda Nunes 'here to stay' after defeating Shevchenko at UFC 215
-
Living in fear: Sackville mother on the daughter she can't control
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.