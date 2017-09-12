Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Hoisin chicken burger with pickled onions

These tasty burgers take on the rich flavour of Chinese BBQ sauce, known as hoisin, as well as ginger and garlic.

No one in the family will moan “Chicken again?!” when they take a bite out of these.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground chicken
  • 1/2 onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
  • 2 tsp soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup panko
  • 1/4 tsp fresh, grated ginger
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 1/2 red onion, sliced
  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 1 Tbsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp anise extract
  • 4 buns
  • lettuce
  • sriracha mayo

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375. Prepare baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. In bowl, combine chicken, onion, garlic, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, panko, ginger, salt and pepper; mix well. Form the mix into four patties and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix together the vinegar, sugar, anise extract and salt. Add the red onions to the vinegar mix; cover and set aside. Warm the hamburger buns in the oven. Serve the burgers on the buns with pickled onions and sriracha mayo.

For more meal ideas visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

