Make it tonight: Sweet potato falafel bowl

These falafel balls packed with vitamin A (thank you, sweet potato) are perfect in this salad bowl.

This recipe makes a great lunchbox option.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 55 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Servings: 16 to 20 balls

Ingredients

  • 1 medium sweet potato
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 x 19 oz can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 cup yogurt
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 tsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp fresh dill, minced
  • salt and pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Place sweet potato on small baking sheet and bake 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the potato is tender. Remove from the oven and allow to cool a bit before slicing open and scooping out the flesh. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

3. Place garlic in your food processor to mince. Add all other ingredients and pulse until combined. Stop and scrape down the sides a couple of times.

4. Using a tablespoon, scoop up your mixture and roll gently into balls with damp hands. Place balls on lined baking sheet. Bake 30 to 40 minutes, until the balls are firm and golden.

5. While falafel balls bake, whisk together yogurt, milk, vinegar, olive oil, garlic, dill and salt and pepper to make a dressing.

6. Serve over a salad, grain bowl or in a pita. The balls will keep for up to 5 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

For more great recipes go to www.sweetpotatochronicles.com

